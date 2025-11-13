Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz secures world No 1 ranking after beating Musetti at ATP Finals

It is the second time in his career that Alcaraz has ended the year at the top of the rankings

The Associated Press
Thursday 13 November 2025 22:32 GMT
'I'll try not to think about it' - Alcaraz on being one match away from year-end no. 1 after win over Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz has cemented his status at the pinnacle of men's tennis, securing the year-ending world No. 1 ranking after a dominant victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals on Thursday. T

The Spaniard needed just one more win to fend off challenger Jannik Sinner for the top spot, delivering a commanding 6-4, 6-1 triumph.

This marks the second occasion Alcaraz has concluded the year as the world's top-ranked male player, having previously made history in 2022 as the youngest at 19 to achieve this feat.

Alcaraz left no doubt, sweeping aside Musetti in under 90 minutes and sealing his victory on the third match point. That was his third win in the Jimmy Connors group.

