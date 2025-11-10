ATP Finals order of play: Results and schedule as Alcaraz and Sinner battle for No 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner looks to defend his ATP Finals crown from World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz when the world’s best players gather for the year-end tournament in Turin.

Sinner won his first ATP Finals title in front of his home fans in Italy last year, defeating Taylor Fritz in the title match to cap a dominant season after losing to Novak Djokovic the previous year.

This time, Sinner will face competition from a refreshed Alcaraz, who will be motivated to win his first ATP Finals after the Spaniard was knocked out in the group stages of last year’s event.

The World No 1 ranking will also be on the line after Sinner won the Paris Masters to reclaim top spot from Alcaraz and close the gap on the year-end position.

Joining Sinner, Alcaraz are Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti, with the Italian replacing Novak Djokovic - who withdrew due to a shoulder injury after winning the Athens Open.

ATP Finals results and schedule

Sunday 9 November

Singles

Carlos Alcaraz (1), def. Alex de Minaur (7), 7-6 (5), 6-2

Alexander Zverev (3), def. Ben Shelton (5), 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Doubles

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (3) def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (6), 6-4, 4-6, 10-6

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7), def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (1), 7-5, 6-3.

Monday 10 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 10:30am: Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski (5) vs Marcelo Arevalo, Mate Pavic (2)

Not before 1pm: Lorenzo Musetti (9) vs Taylor Fritz (6)

Not before 5pm: Henri Heliovaara, Henry Patten (4) vs Christian Harrison, Evan King (8)

Not before 7:30pm: Jannik Sinner (2) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (8)

Tuesday 11 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

TBC

Wednesday 12 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Thursday 13 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Friday 14 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Saturday 15 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals

Sunday 16 November: Singles, doubles finals

How Alcaraz can keep World No 1

Alcaraz will be attempting to win the ATP Finals for the first time and will head into the tournament following his shock second-round defeat to Cameron Norrie in Paris, a result which opened the door for Sinner to reclaim the No 1 position.

Even if Sinner wins the ATP Finals undefeated, Alcaraz can keep the World No 1 spot by taking at least 500 ranking points from the tournament. This could be done by winning all three round-robin matches, or by winning at least one of his round-robin matches and also winning his semi-final.

Alcaraz began his week with a 7-6 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur.

How Sinner can reclaim World No 1

Sinner needs to win the ATP Finals to have any chance of catching Alcaraz and even then, as outlined above, it’s not in the Italian’s hands.

A defeat for Sinner during the round-robin would also increase Alcaraz’s chances of finishing top. If Sinner loses one match, Alcaraz would require just two wins; if he loses two matches, Alcaraz would require just one victory.

At the ATP Finals, players received 200 points for a round-robin win, 400 points for a semi-finals win, and a further 500 for winning the title. An undefeated champion, with five wins, can earn a maximum of 1,500 points.