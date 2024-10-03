Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Alcaraz raring to go for Shanghai Masters after China Open triumph

Alcaraz faces a tight turnaround to his first match in Shanghai after winning a thrilling final against Jannik Sinner

Aadi Nair
Thursday 03 October 2024 09:10 BST
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz pipped Jannik Sinner to China Open triumph
Carlos Alcaraz pipped Jannik Sinner to China Open triumph (REUTERS)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Carlos Alcaraz said playing as part of a team at the Davis Cup and Laver Cup had left him feeling refreshed and ready to go in the Asia swing, where he is looking to add the Shanghai Masters title to his victory at the China Open.

Alcaraz, who won this year’s French Open and Wimbledon and took home a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, was not firing on all cylinders during the North American swing, losing in the second round at Cincinnati and the US Open.

Since his loss in Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz has helped Spain seal their spot in the Davis Cup’s quarter-finals and inspired Team Europe to victory in the Laver Cup, before beating rival Jannik Sinner to win the China Open.

“I had a really good month of practice after the American swing. The Davis Cup and the Laver Cup helped me a lot to get the energy back, to get motivated again,” Alcaraz told reporters on Thursday.

“I love playing teams competition, the Davis Cup with the players, with their team, with the Spanish federation as well, all the people who are around just to help me to be better, and feeling great off the court as well, that is really important.

Carlos Alcaraz is feeling refreshed
Carlos Alcaraz is feeling refreshed (REUTERS)

“The Laver Cup, same thing. Those competitions helped me a lot to get the joy back on the court, and being focused on what’s next. I came here to Asia with a lot of energy, enjoying every single second that I step on the court, and that for me it’s really important.”

Alcaraz took three hours, 21 minutes to beat Sinner 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) in the final in Beijing on Wednesday and faced a tight turnaround to compete in his first match in Shanghai on Friday, where he takes on Shang Juncheng.

“The tennis schedule is so tight, but we have to get used to it, or I guess we have to. Yesterday we finished 8:30, 9:00, a three-hour match, and then I had no time to do anything else,” Alcaraz said.

“I went to the club before the final with all the bags, because I knew that we had to run after the final to take the flight to come here.

“We arrive at 4:00 a.m., just to be ready or just to have some sleep here in Shanghai, and woke up to get used to the conditions here and try to be ready for my first match.”

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in