Carlos Alcaraz suffers injury scare during opener in Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz suffered an injury scare during his opening match at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

The US Open champion looked like he might have to retire after hurting his left ankle at 2-2 in the first set of his clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez but he did not appear unduly troubled thereafter as he eased to a 6-4 6-2 victory.

Alcaraz hobbled then collapsed to the court after pushing off behind the baseline during the first point of the fifth game, and it was clear the Spaniard was very concerned about what had happened.

He was treated on court by the physio before walking gingerly back to his chair, where he had the ankle strapped up.

The drama continued with a stoppage for rain, and Alcaraz’s team did not appear to want him to continue, but the world number one dominated the rest of the match under the roof.

“I was scared too, I’m not going to lie,” said the 22-year-old. “When I landed on the ankle, I was worried to be honest because it didn’t feel good at the beginning.

“I’m just happy that I was able to play after that and play such good tennis. Let’s see. I think it’s not going to be easy the next day and a half for me. I will try to recover, to do whatever it takes to be ready for the next round.

“It was unlucky. I would have felt a little bit guilty if I couldn’t continue and play some tennis for the fans so I just tried to have a good mindset and give everything that I have.”