Carlos Alcaraz stutters to opening Wimbledon win in five-set epic against Fabio Fognini

It’s doubtful Carlos Alcaraz will need to be told. If the effervescent, at times mesmerising, 22-year-old Spaniard wants to claim his third consecutive Wimbledon title, he’ll have to play a damn sight better than he did here on day one. For tennis’s hottest property, this was a stutter of a start.

Gasps were aplenty at last Friday’s draw ceremony when wily old fox Fabio Fognini was picked to face the defending champion. The old-school maverick is entering his final months on tour and, at the age of 38, seemed a routine first round conquest for Alcaraz, himself on an 18-match win-streak following his French Open triumph against Jannik Sinner. Yet the inspired Italian thrived in a final big-match moment here, conducting the 15,000 in attendance with a brash arrogance even if, in the end, he came up short.

Ultimately, Alcaraz prevailed in five captivating sets, emerging triumphant via a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 scoreline, over four-and-a-half hours, on the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history. New knights of the realm Gareth Southgate and David Beckham endured their fair share of unconvincing victories in England colours and they witnessed another one here, perched in the front row of the Royal Box.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz survived a huge scare to win a five-set epic in the first round of Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

“I don’t know why it’s his last Wimbledon, the level we just saw... he could play another four years,” said Alcaraz of his opponent afterwards. “He’s a great player, the talent he has... I’m just a bit sad that it’s his last Wimbledon. Happy to have shared the court with him.

“It’s never easy, I’ve been practicing very well. I could feel the difference between Wimbledon and the other tournaments. I would say I can be better... I have to improve.”

The second seed now faces British qualifier Oliver Tarvet, the world No 733, in a dream encounter for the University of San Diego college player in round two on Wednesday. And frankly, against a player on a terrific run on the grass, Alcaraz will need to vastly improve.

To say Alcaraz started his three-peat quest – upon entering Centre Court in a pristine Roger Federer-esque white cardigan – off-beat would be an understatement. Fognini, a former top-10 player now ranked down at 138, saw five break point chances come and go early on, in a first set where Alcaraz failed to find any rhythm at all on his usually potent forehand.

Yet while Alcaraz’s unforced error count racked up, 16 by the end of the set, by crunch time at 5-5, he found his mark. Luring in his 38-year-old opponent with a drop-shot on break point, Alcaraz almost cruelly lobbed a flailing Fognini with a volley to seal a break of serve. A quickfire hold to love followed, setting the wheels in motion.

Fognini, a colourful but often controversial character, has endured a pretty torrid relationship with Wimbledon, since his debut here in 2008. Something of a clay court specialist, he has never gone beyond the third round in 14 attempts and, in 2019, was lambasted from all quarters after wishing a “bomb would explode at the club”, cursing the “damned English” in the process.

open image in gallery Fabio Fognini played some inspired tennis against Alcaraz on Centre Court ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sir Gareth Southgate and Sir David Beckham watched on from the Royal Box ( Getty Images )

The Italian quickly apologised and was fined a then-record £21,000, but one suspects the suits at the All England Club won’t be sad to see the back of the madcap Italian when he retires later this year. Even if, much like Monday, he is capable of strokes of genius on court.

The Italian fought admirably here, making for an entertaining opening salvo on Centre Court. While Alcaraz’s usual explosiveness deserted him – in fact, he was erratically inconsistent – Fognini whipped and pranced his way to a second set tie-break. Then, Alcaraz wilted and though Fognini spurned three set points, the Spaniard incomprehensibly went wide with a routine forehand passing shot at 6-5.

Fognini, with a wry smile, was as stunned as everyone else.

Yet the third set was this match’s peak. With Alcaraz serving for it at 5-3, Fognini won the point of the match at deuce, hitting an unorthodox smash as he twisted backwards, following it up with a backhand volley winner. It had both men bent over in exhaustion, to the tune of roars in the stands. Alcaraz went wide on the forehand to gift a break.

But right then, three hours in, something jolted Alcaraz into action. Finally finding his range, Alcaraz secured the third set with a trademark forehand rush into the net, Fognini slapping his pass into the net. A clenched fist from Alcaraz at the net radiated relief.

open image in gallery Alcaraz survived a huge scare to progress to the second round ( Getty Images )

Surely, now, Alcaraz would romp to victory? Seemingly not. Fognini found a second wind and, deservedly, clinched two breaks in the fourth set as Alcaraz borderline imploded. This was the world No 2 at his most flat, short of adrenaline and drive, with his Wimbledon hopes hanging by a thread.

Only twice in men’s singles history – Lleyton Hewitt in 2003 and Manuel Santana in 1967 – has the defending champion lost in the Wimbledon first round but, heading into a fifth set, the near-impossible was emerging into existence.

However Alcaraz, as he so often does in clutch moments, kicked himself drastically into gear. He secured an early break in the fifth and - after a 15-minute stoppage for a spectator falling ill in the stands - went a double break up as Fognini faded, shanking a forehand long.

At the end of a match which fell just 52 minutes short of his Paris epic against Sinner, Alcaraz emerged the victor. Fognini basked in the acclaim of the crowd as he left this stage for the last time. Alcaraz departed Centre Court, pointing humbly at his knackered opponent, a relieved man.