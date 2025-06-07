Coco Gauff admits French Open win ‘wasn’t pretty’ after beating Aryna Sabalenka

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff admitted her first French Open title win “wasn’t pretty” after she battled Aryna Sabalenka and the elements to reign on the Paris clay.

The 21-year-old American, seeded second, came from a set down to beat world number one Sabalenka 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-4.

A stiff breeze swirled around Court Philippe-Chatrier and contributed to a combined total of 100 unforced errors and 15 breaks of serve.

It was Gauff who coped better with the conditions to add the Roland Garros title to her 2023 US Open crown.

“it was super tough when I walked on the court and felt the wind because we warmed up with the roof closed,” she said.

“I was, like, ‘this is going to be a tough day’, and I knew it was just going to be about willpower and mental.

“It really came down to the last few points, but overall I’m just really happy with the fight that I managed today.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done, and that’s all that matters.”

It was the first time the top two women’s seeds had contested a Roland Garros final since Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in 2013.

Sabalenka edged a tie-break to win the opening set, which at 77 minutes lasted nine minutes longer than the entire match the last time Gauff was in the Roland Garros final, a chastening 6-1 6-3 defeat by Iga Swiatek three years ago.

But at the start of the second Gauff inflicted a fifth successive break of the Sabalenka serve and finished it with an overhead

Gauff was the more composed player by now and edged a break ahead in the decider, while Sabalenka moodily eyeballed her coaching team in the players’ box.

Sabalenka drew level at 3-3 but promptly double-faulted to give Gauff three break points, and she dispatched the first with another precise swish of her backhand.

At 5-3 the 27-year-old Belarusian bravely held to make Gauff serve the match out.

In keeping with the previous two hours and 38 minutes, a match point came and went, as did a break point.

But when the second chance arrived and Sabalenka swung wide, an elated, tearful Gauff fell to the clay as she celebrated a stunning win.

Sabalenka, a vivacious presence throughout the fortnight both in person and via her social media output, was an uncharacteristically ungracious loser.

“I mean, honestly sometimes it felt like she was hitting the ball from the frame,” she said.

“Somehow, magically the ball lands in the court, and you’re kind of on the back foot.

“It felt like a joke, honestly, like somebody from above was just staying there laughing, like, ‘let’s see if you can handle this’.

“I was just making unforced errors. I think she won the match not because she played incredible; just because I made all of those mistakes, kind of like from easy balls.”