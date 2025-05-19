Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff dedicated her victory in the French Open final to “people that look like me” in the United States and said she hopes it will bring “hope and light” to those who do not feel supported in the country.

The 21-year-old won her second grand slam title as she battled from behind to win a dramatic three-set final against the World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, mastering difficult conditions to win her first Roland Garros.

Gauff’s victory came three years after she was thrashed 6-1 6-3 by Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final, a defeat that left an 18-year-old Gauff in tears during the trophy ceremony.

open image in gallery Gauff holds the French Open trophy after defeating top seed Sabalenka ( Getty Images )

The American was emotional as the national anthem was played on Court Philippe-Chatrier as she lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the first time.

“It means a lot, and obviously there's a lot going on in our country right now with... like, everything,” Gauff said

“But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of people that look like me in America who maybe don't feel as supported during this time period.

“Just being that reflection of hope and light for those people.”

Gauff said she felt a similar source of motivation when she won the WTA Finals towards the end of last season, which after the November reelection of US President Donald Trump.

“I remember after the election and everything, it kind of felt [like a] down period a little bit,” Gauff said. “My mom told me during Riyadh, ‘Just try to win the tournament just to give something for people to smile for’.

“So that's what I was thinking about today when holding [the trophy]. And then seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Coco Gauff, at 18, lost her first French Open final to Iga Swiatek three years ago ( Getty Images )

“Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I'm definitely patriotic and proud to be American, and I'm proud to represent the Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support.”

Gauff said she went through a “tough time” after her French Open final defeat in 2022 but said she felt ready to triumph in the Roland Garros final having become a grand slam champion when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open in 2023.

“I just remembered that ceremony when Iga won, I just remembered trying to take it all in and pay attention to every detail and just feel like I wanted that experience for myself,” Gauff said.

“So when the anthem got played, I vividly remember watching her, pretty emotional when the Polish anthem got played. I was, like, ‘Wow, this is such a cool moment’.

open image in gallery APTOPIX French Open Tennis ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“So when the anthem got played today, I kind of had those reflections. It was a tough time. I was doubting myself, wondering if I would ever be able to circum it, especially my mentality going into that match.

“I was crying before the match and so nervous, and literally couldn't breathe and stuff. I was, like, If I can't handle this, how am I going to handle it again?

“Then obviously US Open happened, which credit that reaction, and now I just felt really ready today. I was, like, I'm just going to leave it all out there, and regardless of what happens, I can leave proud.”

Gauff also thanked for her parents for their support after she climbed up into the stands to hug them after winning match point.

“I think sometimes we hear crazy stories about tennis parents and all that, and I can say I don't relate to that,” Gauff said.

open image in gallery Coco Gauff embraces her mother Candi Gauff and father Corey Gauff after winning the French Open ( Getty Images )

“I asked my dad to take a step back, and he did, and it ended up being a great thing for both of us.

“My mom, I've asked, I needed her to be on the road more. I have my physio, but being on a team full of men, I was, like, I need some estrogen and some female energy here, so I asked my mom to go.

“Hugging them at the end. My mom was pretty emotional. My dad was just happy. My dad cried at US Open. He didn't cry here.

“But I didn't think they were going to cry, but yeah, honestly, it's just been so great to have them and be able for them to experience [this]. They put so much sacrifice into this, so I'm glad I get to experience with them.”