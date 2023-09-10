Jump to content

US Open wrap: Coco Gauff lights up New York with home grand slam win

The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Andy Sims
Sunday 10 September 2023 04:30
Coco Gauff with the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Coco Gauff said she was “burning so bright” after coming from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at the US Open:

Quote of the day

Those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on it and I’m burning so bright now

Coco Gauff

Numbers game

Sabalenka will be world number one on Monday, while Gauff climbs to a career high third.

No doubles delight

There was disappointment for the US crowd earlier when Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek took on Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara in the mixed doubles.

The top seeds could not claim the title as Danilina and Heliovaara won in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

Who’s up next?

Daniil Medvedev stands in the way of Novak Djokovic and his 24th grand slam title.

