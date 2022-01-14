Dan Evans launched into a furious tirade after Aslan Karatsev left the court for a lengthy bathroom break during the deciding set of their semi-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The British No 1, who eventually lost 6-3 6-7 6-3, was broken in the first game of the third set when Karatsev left the court.

ATP policy states that players are permitted a maximum of three minutes for a toilet break and an additional two minutes if they are changing their attire.

But after becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay, Evans launched into an angry tirade and began remonstrating with the umpire.

“That’s a f****** embarrassment to the sport, embarrassing. F*** him,” Evans said. “You didn’t apply the rules. You didn’t!”

Evans also addressed the ATP Tour supervisor present on court, shouting: “You guys sit there every week and do nothing.

“No-one on this tour plays tennis without running. You sit there on your walkie-talkie, why do you have that? I want an answer. Have you got an answer? How long was he off the court? Tell me, I want to know.

Dan Evans remonstrates with the umpire (AFP via Getty Images)

“The problem with this Tour is you are all scared. You’re telling me a lie. Just tell it as it is. This is a f****** embarrassment.

“Five minutes to change his shorts and t-shirt? Five minutes? Good effort.”

Once play resumed, Evans did manage to break back although the joy was short-lived as Karatsev regained the ascendancy and went on to secure a place in the final where he will now face Andy Murray.

Murray, who has fallen to No 135 in the world rankings, is attempting to win his first ATP Tour title since the European Open in 2019.