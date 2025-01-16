Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danielle Collins soaked up the boos and blew back kisses after beating Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Collins, the 10th seed, survived a brief scare to win 7-6 4-6 6-2 to end Aiava’s run at the tournament and the American raised her hand to her ear after winning match point.

In response to the boos from the Kia Arena crowd, Collins began to blow kisses in their direction and asked for more before shaking hands with her 24-year-old opponent, who was the last Australian player left standing in the women’s singles.

open image in gallery Collins reacts on match point ( Getty Images )

Collins did not stop there, either, and took hold of the microphone as she was booed during her post-match interview to tell the crowd that she had just secured a “bit fat paycheck”.

The Australian Open’s social media channels compared the American’s celebration on match point to “prime Hulk Hogan” in reference to the former WWE wrestler’s villainous heel turn.

“You know I was thinking during the match, hmm, if I’m out here I may as well take that big fat paycheck,” Collins told the jeering crowd.

“CoCo [Vandeweghe] and I, we love a good five-star vacation so part of that paycheck is going towards that. So thank you guys!”

Little bit of prime "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan about Danielle Collins post match!#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/nyusDgt3PP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2025

Collins continued to be jeered by the crowd but reclaimed the microphone to sign off: “Thank you guys, love ya.”

The 31-year-old Collins, who is a former finalist at the Australian Open, is known for not holding back in her emotions on court and the American has continued her career despite announcing her intention to retire last season.

Collins said that she intended to retire at the end of 2024 but said in October last year that fertility problems linked to endometriosis had prompted a rethink.

She was named in the US team for the United Cup at the start of the year, and compatriot Coco Gauff said she respects the 31-year-old for being her authentic self.

“I always say Danielle is going to be Danielle. There's no one changing her,” Gauff said this week. “She doesn't care either. That's something I can respect when someone knows who they are”