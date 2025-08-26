Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Boris Becker believes Daniil Medvedev needs ‘professional help’ after ‘public meltdown’

Medvedev launched into an extraordinary tirade following an incident involving a photographer during his US Open exit

Shrivathsa Sridhar
Tuesday 26 August 2025 08:14 BST
Daniil Medvedev gets upset after photographer walks on court at US Open match point

Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker has suggested Daniil Medvedev should seek professional help in the wake of his "public meltdown" during his shock US Open first-round defeat by Benjamin Bonzi.

Medvedev crashed out 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 to the Frenchman but it was his antics in the third set that dominated the headlines, the 2021 champion launching a tirade against the umpire and whipping up a jeering crowd that prevented his opponent from serving.

The 13th seed was facing match point and a straight sets defeat when a photographer wandered onto Louis Armstrong Stadium court just as Bonzi misfired his first serve.

The umpire then allowed Bonzi another first serve because of the unauthorised incursion, sparking wild scenes as Medvedev launched into his tirade.

"We call this 'public meltdown' ... I think he needs professional help?!?" Becker said on X, sharing a video of Medvedev smashing his racket after the match had concluded.

Elite coach Brad Gilbert agreed with Becker's post, highlighting Medvedev's previous episodes of poor behaviour.

"He did the same thing after his loss in Washington DC, was a complete meltdown there too," Gilbert said. "Unfortunately the brain is getting the better of him after losing these close matches the last few months.

Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket during his US Open defeat
Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket during his US Open defeat (Getty Images)

"I agree he definitely needs some help."

After Sunday's match, Medvedev said his anger had nothing to do with the photographer but the chair umpire's decision.

"I think nothing special. Every time there is a sound from the stands between the serves, there is never a second serve. But well, it helped me get back into the match," he said.

"It was a fun moment to live. I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision."

Daniil Medvedev argued with umpire Greg Allensworth
Daniil Medvedev argued with umpire Greg Allensworth (AP)

Former player-turned analyst Patrick McEnroe said Medvedev, who has had an up and down relationship with the New York crowd over the years, needed some time away from the game to reset.

"Medvedev needs to take the rest of the year off," he added.

Medvedev did, however, find support from maverick Australian Nick Kyrgios.

"Medvedev is the best," he posted on social media.

Reuters

