Daniil Medvedev has meltdown after photographer walks on court at US Open match point - before angrily smashing racket on ground
Daniil Medvedev smashed his racquet to pieces in an epic courtside meltdown after losing to Benjamin Bonzi of France in the first round of the US Open on Sunday (24 August).
Medvedev spent almost a minute destroying his racquet after a difficult loss that included a controversial first serve awarded to Bonzi earlier in the match.
Bonzi had just missed first serve leading 5-4 in the third set when a photographer left his position before the Frenchman could hit his second.
Chair umpire Greg Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court, then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay,
Medvedev approached the chair to complain about the decision, saying he didn't feel the delay merited a replay of Bonzi's serve as the crowd booed.
