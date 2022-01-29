Daniil Medvedev fined £9,000 for semi-final outbursts

Daniil Medvedev was fined 12,000 US dollars (approximately £9,000) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.

Medvedev was fined 8,000 dollars (approximately £6,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct and 4,000 dollars (approximately £3,000) for the obscenity.

The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than £800,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Denis Shapovalov who accused umpire Carlos Bernardes of being corrupt, during his quarter-final loss to Nadal, was also fined 8,000 dollars for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Nick Kyrgios has been fined three times, including for racket abuse (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

The Canadian’s total of 15,000 dollars (approximately £11,000) is the highest in the tournament, with Tsitsipas in second on 13,000 dollars (approximately £9,700) for three separate coaching offences.

Nick Kyrgios who competes in the men’s doubles final on Saturday, has amassed 10,000 dollars in fines (approximately £7,500) for swearing and racket abuse.