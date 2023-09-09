US Open wrap: 2021 victor Daniil Medvedev powers past Carlos Alcaraz

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as US Open champion was ended by 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic slammed the phone down on Ben Shelton by ending the 20-year-old American’s run in straight sets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 of the US Open:

Pic of the day

Match of the day

Daniil Medvedev said he would have to play 11 out of 10 tennis to beat Carlos Alcaraz. After his four-set win he admitted he had been at 12 out of 10.

Shot of the day

Celebration of the day

Djokovic mimicked Shelton’s phone-call celebration, and then hung up, after sealing his victory.

Quote of the day

I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery Ben Shelton

Stat of the day

Brit watch

Britain’s Joe Salisbury made US Open history alongside American partner Rajeev Ram with victory in the men’s doubles final.

Salisbury, 31, and 39-year-old Ram became the first team to win the Flushing Meadows title three years in a row in the Open era by beating India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia 2-6 6-3 6-4.

It was a fourth grand slam crown for the duo,

Alfie Hewett is through to the final of the wheelchair singles as he looks to win a fourth title.

The 25-year-old dropped just one game in beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez.

He will face doubles partner Gordon Reid on Sunday after the Scot beat French veteran Stephane Houdet 6-0 6-3.

Fallen seed

Carlos Alcaraz (1).

Who’s up next?

It’s women’s final day and we will have a new champion as American hope Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old sixth seed, takes on incoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.