Daniil Medvedev launched into a furious rant at the umpire during his Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Russian, who had just lost the second set in a razor-tight contest, was incensed by what he perceived to be persistent on-court coaching by Tsitsipas’s father.

At the change of ends, Medvedev turned to Jaume Campistol and shouted: “Are you mad? Can his father talk every point? Are you stupid?

“Oh my God, you are so bad. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a grand slam? Look at me! I’m talking to you!”

FOLLOW LIVE: Tsitsipas faces Medvedev in semi-finals

Medvedev, who is attempting to follow up victory at the US Open in September with a place in the final against Rafael Nadal, then asked Campistol to issue a code violation to Tsitsipas for illegal coaching: “If you don’t, you are... how can I call it... a small cat.”

Tsitsipas’s father’s on-court coaching has been a point of frequent controversy, with former Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander saying: “At some point, his father needs to get out of there. Let Stefanos figure things out himself.

“You can have a proper go through the match beforehand and afterward, but Stefanos can solve the problems.”