‘Are you stupid?’ Daniil Medvedev rants at umpire during Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Medvedev was infuriated by what he perceived to be on-court coaching from Tsitsipas’s box
Daniil Medvedev launched into a furious rant at the umpire during his Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Russian, who had just lost the second set in a razor-tight contest, was incensed by what he perceived to be persistent on-court coaching by Tsitsipas’s father.
At the change of ends, Medvedev turned to Jaume Campistol and shouted: “Are you mad? Can his father talk every point? Are you stupid?
“Oh my God, you are so bad. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a grand slam? Look at me! I’m talking to you!”
FOLLOW LIVE: Tsitsipas faces Medvedev in semi-finals
Medvedev, who is attempting to follow up victory at the US Open in September with a place in the final against Rafael Nadal, then asked Campistol to issue a code violation to Tsitsipas for illegal coaching: “If you don’t, you are... how can I call it... a small cat.”
Tsitsipas’s father’s on-court coaching has been a point of frequent controversy, with former Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander saying: “At some point, his father needs to get out of there. Let Stefanos figure things out himself.
“You can have a proper go through the match beforehand and afterward, but Stefanos can solve the problems.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies