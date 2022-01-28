✕ Close Medvedev ponders 'what Novak would do' to inspire Auger-Aliassime comeback

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s semi-finals as Daniil Medvedev battles Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday’s final against Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev is aiming to reach his second successive grand slam final following his victory at the US Open in September. The Russian fought from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime, revealing afterwards that inspiration from Djokovic had helped him turn the match around. Tsitsipas, last year’s French Open finalist, produced his best performance of the tournament in the quarter-finals to sweep aside the in-form Jannik Sinner in straight sets. The Greek has a 2-6 record against Medvedev - including a straight sets defeat to the Russian in the Australian Open semi-finals last season.

Nadal remained on course to win a record-breaking 21st men’s grand slam title earlier on Friday as he defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets. It was billed as a tough match for the 35-year-old, but his victory was emphatic and marks his first appearance in a final at a major since winning the French Open in 2020.

Follow for live updates and scores from the semi-final matches: