Daniil Medvedev smashes rackets as he crashes out of Wimbledon in first round

Furious ninth seed Daniil Medvedev smashed up his rackets after suffering a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon to French journeyman Benjamin Bonzi.
The combustible Russian, who reached the semi-finals last year, tumbled out 7-6 (2) 3-6 7-6 (3) 6-2 in just over three hours.
He angrily battered his rackets into his chair and his bag at the end while Bonzi celebrated the biggest win of his career.
Bonzi, ranked 64 in the world, has never been beyond the third round of a grand slam.
The 29-year-old said: "Daniil is a great player. I knew it was a tough match but sometimes it's good to play a tough match in the first round, anything can happen.
"He would get more confidence after some wins. Today it's 50-50. You have nothing to lose. It was a good time to play my A game.
"I knew I could do something big today, and today was my day."
Bonzi will face Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the second round on Wednesday after he came from two sets down to beat Vit Kopriva.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments