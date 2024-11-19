Davis Cup LIVE: Retiring Rafael Nadal in action as Spain take on Netherlands
The hosts take on the Dutch squad in the quarter-finals as Nadal begins the final event of his professional career
Rafael Nadal is hoping to extend his illustrious career by another few days as the retiring great looks to lead Spain past the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
The 22-time grand slam champion will bring the curtain down on his time in the sport at the end of the event in Malaga, and a strong Spanish squad will have high hopes of giving him a fitting farewell on home soil. Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles rubber of the quarer-final, while Carlos Alcaraz is also part of the hosts’ team.
Their opponents are a Dutch unit that also have a retiree in the ranks: Wesley Koolhof will similarly step away from tennis at the end of his nation’s participation in the Davis Cup. The winner of this tie will set up an encounter with either Germany or Canada on Friday, with the competition decider on Sunday.
Follow all of the latest from Nadal’s potential farewell in our live blog below:
Davis Cup finals schedule
Here’s what the schedule looks like over the next few days:
Quarter-finals
Tuesday 19 November: Spain vs Netherlands - from 4pm BST
Wednesday 20 November: Germany vs Canada - from 11am BST
Thursday 21 November: USA vs Australia - from 9am BST
Thursday 21 November: Italy vs Argentina - not before 4pm BST
Semi-finals
Friday 22 November: Spain/Netherlands vs Germany/Canada - from 4pm BST
Saturday 23 November: USA/Australia vs Italy/Argentina - from 12pm BST
Final
Sunday 24 November: TBC vs TBC - from 3pm BST
BREAKING - Rafael Nadal to play opening Davis Cup rubber
It’s now official. Rafael Nadal will be playing in the first singles match for Spain this afternoon, against Botic van de Zandschulp.
That starts at 4pm BST and will be box office, as Nadal plays what could be his final match of professional tennis. Not to be missed
Rafael Nadal was more than a genius with a racket - his eccentric style made him an icon
From the sleeveless teenage superstar who was virtually unbeatable for three months every spring to the all-court genius who defied the limits of his body to conquer the lot, it’s been quite the ride for Rafael Nadal in professional tennis.
A formal farewell – beyond the ‘will he, won’t he?’ of the summer – has been in the pipeline for some time. Last month, aged 38, Nadal confirmed that he will call time on his astonishing career at the end of the season, acknowledging “a difficult last two years” playing “with limitations.”
The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced that he will retire after the Davis Cup Finals next month
A look at Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles as he prepares to retire after the Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal showed up at the French Open for the first time as a teenager in 2005 and left as the champion. He won it for the final time in 2022 at age 36 — his last major championship anywhere.
Fittingly, his bookend Grand Slam titles came at Roland Garros, and it’s impossible to discuss Nadal’s career without mentioning that site. Still, it’s also important to remember that he completed a career Grand Slam, earning at least two trophies at each of his sport’s four most prestigious tournaments.
As Nadal, now 38, gets set to head into retirement after the Davis Cup Final 8 — which begins Tuesday with his country, Spain, facing the Netherlands — here is a look at his 22 major triumphs, starting with the most recent:
Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after this week's Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, Spain
Rafael Nadal intent on success in Davis Cup farewell: ‘I’m not here to retire — I’m here to help the team win’
Rafael Nadal will not dwell on his impending retirement at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga and focus on helping Spain claim the title this week.
Nadal will call time on his glittering career spanning more than two decades at the team competition. The 22-time grand Slam champion has said previously he may only play doubles if it gives the team a better chance of winning a seventh title.
“If I’m on the court I hope to control my emotions. I’m not here to retire. I’m here to help the team win. It’s my last week in a team competition and the most important thing is to help the team,” Nadal said.
“The emotions will come at the end. Before and after I will be focused on what I have to do.”
The great Spaniard will play his last matches before retirement on home soil at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga
Spain vs Netherlands LIVE
A very good afternoon and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of what should be a thrilling, and potentially emotional, Davis Cup quarter-final. A retiring Rafael Nadal is featuring for the final time in professional tennis this week, with his Spanish squad taking on the Netherlands for a last-four place.
The 22-time grand slam champion cast aside any sense of sentimentality ahead of the encounter, declaring that he is intent on victory in Malaga. Will Nadal’s swansong extend into a semi-final and beyond?
The action should get underway at about 4pm GMT.
