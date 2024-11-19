Davis Cup schedule and how to watch Rafael Nadal’s final tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rafael Nadal competes in the final tournament of his illustrious career as Spain hosts the Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

The 22-time grand slam champion will wave goodbye to tennis in front of his home fans, joining forces with young star Carlos Alcaraz. It remains unclear what Nadal’s participation in the team event will be, and the 38-year-old has hinted he may not be able to play in the singles format.

Spain, who face Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, will look to take inspiration from Nadal’s final tournament and the sporting icon has said he will not let the emotion surrounding his impending retirement get in the way of the team’s chances of winning a seventh Davis Cup title.

Defending champions Italy will field another strong team, led by Jannik Sinner. The World No 1 has won 26 of his last 27 matches, finishing the season in red-hot form, with Italy facing Argentina in their opening tie. They will play the winners of the USA and Australia, with Spain or Netherlands playing Germany or Canada.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Davis Cup finals.

Where can I watch the Davis Cup?

The finals will be shown live on the BBC in the UK. A live stream will be available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while some matches may be selected for TV - although a TV schedule has not been confirmed.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Davis Cup schedule

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 19 November: Spain vs Netherlands - from 4pm BST

Wednesday 20 November: Germany vs Canada - from 11am BST

Thursday 21 November: USA vs Australia - from 9am BST

Thursday 21 November: Italy vs Argentina - not before 4pm BST

Semi-finals

Friday 22 November: Spain/Netherlands vs Germany/Canada - from 4pm BST

Saturday 23 November: USA/Australia vs Italy/Argentina - from 12pm BST

Final

Sunday 24 November: TBC vs TBC - from 3pm BST

Davis Cup squads

Argentina

Sebastian Baez

Francisco Cerundolo

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Maximo Gonzalez

Andres Molteni

Captain Guillermo Coria (ARG)

Australia

Alex De Minaur

Alexei Popyrin

Jordan Thompson

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Matthew Ebden

Captain Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)

Canada

Denis Shapovalov

Gabriel Diallo

Alexis Galarneau

Milos Raonic

Vasek Pospisil

Captain Frank Dancevic (CAN)

Germany

Jan-Lennard Struff

Daniel Altmaier

Yannick Hanfmann

Kevin Krawietz

Tim Puetz

Captain Michael Kohlmann (GER)

Italy

Jannik Sinner

Lorenzo Musetti

Matteo Berrettini

Andrea Vavassori

Simone Bolelli

Captain Filippo Volandri (ITA)

Netherlands

Tallon Griekspoor

Botic Van de Zandschulp

Jesper De Jong

Wesley Koolhof

Captain Paul Haarhuis (NED)

Spain

Carlos Alcaraz

Pedro Martinez

Roberto Bautista Agut

Rafael Nadal

Marcel Granollers

Captain David Ferrer (ESP)

USA