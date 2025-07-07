Injured Grigor Dimitrov retires from Jannik Sinner match with two-set lead at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grigor Dimitrov retired from his Wimbledon match against Jannik Sinner with a two-set lead on Monday, with an injury costing him a potential upset against the world No 1.

Dimitrov took a 6-3, 7-5 lead against Sinner in their fourth-round match on Centre Court, but at 2-2 in the third set, the Bulgarian clutched his chest and fell to the grass on his backside – possibly struggling with a pectoral issue.

• LIVE: Follow the fallout from Dimitrov vs Sinner at Wimbledon

Dimitrov, 34, was checked by physios on the grass and then courtside, where he broke down in tears. He left the court for a couple of minutes before returning, and it was declared that he could not continue.

The retirement was Dimitrov’s fifth in a row at a grand slam, and he was visibly emotional as Sinner helped him off the court, carrying the Bulgarian’s bags.

“I don’t take this as a win at all,” said Sinner in his post-match interview, having checked on Dimitrov both on the grass and courtside. “I don’t know what to say. He is an incredible player, we all saw this today. He's been so unlucky in the past couple of years.

“An incredible player and a good friend of mine off the court, seeing him in this way... If he could play in the next round, he would honestly deserve it. I hope he has a speedy recovery, very unlucky from his side and a very unfortunate moment for us to witness.

open image in gallery Grigor Dimitrov dropped to the turf in pain in the third set ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Physios checked on Dimitrov, who broke down in tears ( REUTERS )

“I think already in the last grand slams he struggled with injuries, seeing him with this is very tough: his reaction, how much he cares about the sport, he's one of the most hard working on tour. It’s very sad, we wish him all the best and give him an applause.”

Ironically, it was Sinner who was battling an injury earlier in the match, having hurt his elbow during a fall in the very first game.

The Italian, 23, is pursuing his fourth major title but first at Wimbledon, and is hoping to put the heartbreak of a French Open final defeat behind him. In a modern classic in June, Sinner led Carlos Alcaraz by two sets to love before losing after a total of five hours and 25 minutes on the Paris clay.

And Sinner looked destined for more tennis heartbreak on Monday (7 July), as Dimitrov fought his way into a two-love lead in sets. But at 2-2 in the third frame, after a 10-minute delay to the start of the set as the roof was closed, it was Dimitrov who was left distraught.

open image in gallery Sinner spoke to Dimitrov when the Bulgarian sustained the injury ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Sinner consoling an emotional Dimitrov ( Getty Images )

After debuting on the ATP Tour in 2008, Dimitrov made a name for himself as “Baby Fed”, due to his natural talent and the resemblance of his game to Roger Federer’s. However, he could not live up to expectations at the grand slams, and has never gone beyond a semi-final.

In fact, one of Dimitrov’s three semi-final runs took place at Wimbledon in 2014, and he was on the verge of booking a quarter-final spot at the All England club when he sustained his injury against Sinner.

Sinner now goes on to play Benjamin Shelton, the 10th seed, on Wednesday (9 July).