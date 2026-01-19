Novak Djokovic contacts Carlos Alcaraz to discuss ‘copyright’ as new serve revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic joked he had contacted Carlos Alcaraz to discuss “copyright” after the Spaniard revealed a new service motion at the Australian Open that bore a striking similarity to his own.

“As soon as I saw it, I sent him a message,” Djokovic said following his opening win at the Australian Open on Monday. “I said, we have to speak about the copyrights. Then when I saw him here, I told him we have to talk about percentage of his winnings. Every ace I expect a tribute to me. Let's see if he's going to stick to the agreement.”

Alcaraz’s serve was a major weapon as the 22-year-old won his sixth grand slam title at the US Open in September, but he has continued to tweak it during the off-season.

“I wasn't thinking about making the same serve as Djokovic, but at the end, I can even see the similarities.”#AusOpen2026 pic.twitter.com/bsH38ZI3bS — Victor Okechukwu (@Uzochuwu1) January 16, 2026

“I wasn't thinking about making the same serve as Djokovic,” Alcaraz said when asked about his serve before the Australian Open. “But in the end, I can even see the similarities.”

He added: “Now with this movement on the serve, I just feel really, really comfortable, smooth, really calm and peaceful rhythm, which I think it helps me a lot to do a better serve.

“Let's see how it's going to be this year. Probably you're going to see another change, I don't know if the next months or at the end of the year. I just make constant changes in every shot. It's just about really small details.”

Alcaraz, who split with long-term coach and mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero during the off-season, began his Australian Open with a straight-sets win on Sunday and has been drawn on the opposite side of the draw to Djokovic, who could have to play defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.