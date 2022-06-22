Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime live stream: How to watch Hurlingham match online today

Everything you need to know ahead of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic

Sports Staff
Wednesday 22 June 2022 13:45
Comments
(PA)

Novak Djokovic gets his preparation for Wimbledon underway this afternoon with an exhibition match against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Djokovic has not played any matches since losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and will be looking to prepare for the grasscourt major by participating in two exhibition matches in London. Auger-Aliassime comes into the match on the back of a semi-final run at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship and a quarter-final exit at the Halle Open and should present a good test for the five-time Wimbledon champion.

Nadal is also in action at the Hurlingham Club and will take on Stan Wawrinka in his first match on grass since 2019. He was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems in Paris, but it is hard to believe that he would choose to play on grass unless he believes he has a genuine chance of winning the next major of the year and continue to chase down a calendar Grand Slam.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

Recommended

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka with the action kicking off around 2:30pm GMT.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in