Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime live stream: How to watch Hurlingham match online today

Novak Djokovic gets his preparation for Wimbledon underway this afternoon with an exhibition match against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Djokovic has not played any matches since losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and will be looking to prepare for the grasscourt major by participating in two exhibition matches in London. Auger-Aliassime comes into the match on the back of a semi-final run at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship and a quarter-final exit at the Halle Open and should present a good test for the five-time Wimbledon champion.

Nadal is also in action at the Hurlingham Club and will take on Stan Wawrinka in his first match on grass since 2019. He was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems in Paris, but it is hard to believe that he would choose to play on grass unless he believes he has a genuine chance of winning the next major of the year and continue to chase down a calendar Grand Slam.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka with the action kicking off around 2:30pm GMT.