Rafael Nadal is preparing for Wimbledon next week (PA)

Rafael Nadal returns to the grass court for the first time since 2019 this afternoon in an exhibition match against Stan Wawrinka at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but in choosing to play at Hurlingham has signalled his intent to return to the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and will be using the exhibition matches at this week to prepare for the next major of the year.

Novak Djokovic is also in action and his match against World no. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow Nadal vs Wawrinka. Djokovic has not played since losing to Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and is also looking to prepare for what would hopefully be a lengthy Wimbledon campaign by participating at Hurlingham.

Nadal and Wawrinka are due on court from 2:30pm with coverage being live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website.

Follow all the action from Hurlingham Club as Nadal prepares for Wimbledon with an exhibition match against Wawrinka: