Rafael Nadal vs Stanislas Wawrinka LIVE: Latest score and tennis updates from Hurlingham Club
Follow all the latest updates from the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as Rafael Nadal prepares for Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal returns to the grass court for the first time since 2019 this afternoon in an exhibition match against Stan Wawrinka at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.
Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but in choosing to play at Hurlingham has signalled his intent to return to the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and will be using the exhibition matches at this week to prepare for the next major of the year.
Novak Djokovic is also in action and his match against World no. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow Nadal vs Wawrinka. Djokovic has not played since losing to Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and is also looking to prepare for what would hopefully be a lengthy Wimbledon campaign by participating at Hurlingham.
Nadal and Wawrinka are due on court from 2:30pm with coverage being live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website.
Follow all the action from Hurlingham Club as Nadal prepares for Wimbledon with an exhibition match against Wawrinka:
When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?
The action at Hurlingham is all part of the build-up to Wimbledon with the British major right around the corner. The seedings are now set for the iconic grass-court event at the All England Club ahead of a tournament that will be like no other this year.
Ranking points have been stripped from the Championships after the All England Club took the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
There are plenty of storylines elsewhere, with Emma Raducanu set to return to SW19 for the first time since winning the US Open last September. However, the 19-year-old remains an injury doubt, as does Andy Murray as the two-time Wimbledon champion prepares for another crack at a grand slam.
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has received a shock wildcard at the age of 40 and a year after her last singles appearance, while Novak Djokovic will be out to stop Rafael Nadal’s grand slam bid after the Spaniard’s victories at the Australian and French Opens.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament.
Everything you need to know as the Championships return to SW19
Nadal and Djokovic prepare for Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic get their preparations for Wimbledon underway today in exhibition matches at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic live from Hurlingham Club in London.
Nadal will be first on court as he faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in a singles match. It will be Nadal’s first match on grass since 2019 and he’ll be hoping to discover enough form to make a challenge for the title at Wimbledon later this year.
Djokovic is up against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime who should provide a good test for the five-time Wimbledon champion.
Nadal and Djokovic in action ahead of Wimbledon
Follow all the latest from Hurlingham Club today.
