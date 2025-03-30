Novak Djokovic vs Jakub Mensik start time and how to watch Miami Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic is one win away from his 100th career title as he faces teeanger Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final.

Djokovic, 37, can join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) in the century club, having won his 99th title in the Olympics final last July.

The Serbian is also aiming to win his 41st ATP Masters title, which would break a tie with Andre Agassi for the most ever at that level, and his seventh Miami Open title.

He will face 19-year-old rising star Mensik, who is through to his first final at this level. The Czech defeated third seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Novak Djokovic vs Jakub Mensik?

The Miami Open final gets underway at 8pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 30 March. It’s a 3pm local time start in Miami.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action from Florida on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast partner of the WTA Tour. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What has Djokovic said ahead of the Miami Open final?

“Ever since I won my 99th, which was the Olympic Games in Paris, I've been playing with the prospect of winning the special hundred titles

“I played finals of Shanghai. I was close there. Semi-finals of Australia. Then been trying to find that necessary and much-needed level of tennis that will put me in a position to fight for a trophy, a big trophy.

“That's what I've been doing this week. I've been very happy with the way I prepared for the tournament, the way I've been playing. I haven't dropped a set. It's a great opportunity.”