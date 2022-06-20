Is the Eastbourne International on TV? Time, channel and how to watch this week

The final tournament before next week’s Wimbledon has finally arrived as the world’s best tennis players complete their grass-court tune-ups at the Eastbourne International.

Running in some form for almost 50 years, Eastbourne is classified as a WTA 500 tournament on the women’s side and as part of the ATP Tour 250 series on the men’s.

The tournament takes place at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne and reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko is among the women’s field alongside the likes of world No 3 Ons Jabeur, 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza and last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolína Plíšková. Jabeur will also partner 23-time grand slam singles champion Serena Williams in the women’s doubles as the American makes her return to competitive tennis for the first time in a year in preparation for SW19 next week.

On the men’s side, home favourite Cameron Norrie is No 1 seed and fellow Brit Dan Evans is eyeing a second grass-court title of the summer after his Nottingham Open success, while two former Eastbourne champions Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur are also in the field.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Eastbourne International?

The main draw gets underway on Monday 20 June and the action will take place through to the finals on Saturday 25 June.

How can I watch it?

The action will be available to watch across the BBC, with streams available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Amazon Prime will also be streaming all the action on Prime Video, with the tournament provided at no extra cost to Prime members. New members can sign up for just £7.99 a month, and are eligible for a free 30-day trial.

Which Brits are in action?

British No 1 and world No 12 Norrie headlines the men’s field, where world No 33 Evans will also have legitimate hopes of claiming the title, while exciting youngsters Jay Clarke, Jack Draper and Ryan Peniston - fresh off his career-best week reaching the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club - have all been given wildcards into the main draw.

On the women’s side, Heather Watson failed to qualify but has received a ‘lucky loser’ spot in the first round of the main draw, as Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage all received wildcards.

A number of Brits will also be in doubles action with Watson and Dart teaming up for the women’s doubles and Jamie Murray headlining things on the men’s side alongside Brazilian partner Bruno Soares.

Who are the top seeds?

Women’s singles draw

1. Paula Badosa

2. Ons Jabeur

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Karolína Plíšková

5. Garbiñe Muguruza

6. Coco Gauff (withdrew)

7. Barbora Krejčíková

8. Jeļena Ostapenko

Men’s singles draw

1. Cameron Norrie

2. Jannik Sinner

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Diego Schwartzman

5. Reilly Opelka

6. Alex de Minaur

7. Frances Tiafoe

8. Holger Rune