Eastbourne International order of play and how to watch

With just a week to go until the start of Wimbledon, the world’s best players will be keen to get their final preparation in at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.

The tournament, which takes place on the south coast of the United Kingdom, sees a star-studded women’s line-up with defending champion Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur set to take part.

Britain’s Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage also feature but there will be no sighting of last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, after the world number three withdrew through illness.

Ryan Peniston, who produced a shock win against Ugo Humbert to reach the quarter-finals at Queens last week is also in action this week in the men’s draw.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Eastbourne?

The Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament begins on Monday 26th June at Devonshire Park. The final will take place on Saturday 1st July.

Order of Play (Monday 26 June)

Centre Court

Starts at 11:10 BST

Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs J.J Wolf

Followed By

Harriet Dart vs Zhang Shuai

Ryan Penniston vs Marc-Andrea Hüsler

Court One

Starts at 11:10 BST

Karolina Pliskova vs Elise Mertens

Followed by

Miomir Kecmanović vs Wu Yibing

Luca Van Assche vs George Loffhagen

Madison Keys vs Tereza Martincova

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula vs Kamilla Rakhimova and Yulia Putintseva

Court Two

Starts at 11:05 BST

Grégoire Barrère vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Followed by

Jodie Anna Burrage vs Lauren Davis

Daria Kasatkina vs Anhelina Kalinina

Tereza Martincová and Barbora Strýcová vs Gabriela Dabrowski and Daria Saville

Court Four

Starts at 11:05BST

Shelby Rogers vs Camila Osorio

Followed by

Sorana Cirstea vs Ana Bogdan

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama vs Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan

Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato vs Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok

Court Five

Starts at 11:05 BST

Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Baez

Followed by

Jonny O’Mara and Liam Broady vs Julian Cash and Luke Johnson

Brandon Nakashima vs Aleksandar Vukic

JanZieliński and Hugo Nys vs Albano Olivetti and David Vega Hernández

How can I watch Eastbourne?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. BBC Sport has the rights to the WTA event only at Eastbourne. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Monday, 26 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Tuesday, 27 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 28 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 29 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 30 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 1 July

Eastbourne

12:15-14:15 - BBC One