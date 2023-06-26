Eastbourne International order of play and how to watch
Everything you need to know as the Eastbourne International gets underway
With just a week to go until the start of Wimbledon, the world’s best players will be keen to get their final preparation in at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.
The tournament, which takes place on the south coast of the United Kingdom, sees a star-studded women’s line-up with defending champion Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur set to take part.
Britain’s Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage also feature but there will be no sighting of last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, after the world number three withdrew through illness.
Ryan Peniston, who produced a shock win against Ugo Humbert to reach the quarter-finals at Queens last week is also in action this week in the men’s draw.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Eastbourne?
The Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament begins on Monday 26th June at Devonshire Park. The final will take place on Saturday 1st July.
Order of Play (Monday 26 June)
Centre Court
Starts at 11:10 BST
Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs J.J Wolf
Followed By
Harriet Dart vs Zhang Shuai
Ryan Penniston vs Marc-Andrea Hüsler
Court One
Starts at 11:10 BST
Karolina Pliskova vs Elise Mertens
Followed by
Miomir Kecmanović vs Wu Yibing
Luca Van Assche vs George Loffhagen
Madison Keys vs Tereza Martincova
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula vs Kamilla Rakhimova and Yulia Putintseva
Court Two
Starts at 11:05 BST
Grégoire Barrère vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Followed by
Jodie Anna Burrage vs Lauren Davis
Daria Kasatkina vs Anhelina Kalinina
Tereza Martincová and Barbora Strýcová vs Gabriela Dabrowski and Daria Saville
Court Four
Starts at 11:05BST
Shelby Rogers vs Camila Osorio
Followed by
Sorana Cirstea vs Ana Bogdan
Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama vs Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan
Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato vs Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok
Court Five
Starts at 11:05 BST
Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Baez
Followed by
Jonny O’Mara and Liam Broady vs Julian Cash and Luke Johnson
Brandon Nakashima vs Aleksandar Vukic
JanZieliński and Hugo Nys vs Albano Olivetti and David Vega Hernández
How can I watch Eastbourne?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. BBC Sport has the rights to the WTA event only at Eastbourne. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Monday, 26 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Tuesday, 27 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday, 28 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 29 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 30 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 1 July
Eastbourne
12:15-14:15 - BBC One
