Eastbourne International LIVE: Latest updates and Wimbledon qualifying scores with Broady vs Choinski
Just one week remaining until Wimbledon starts
A full day of tennis action at the Rothesay Eastbourne International is lined up with the likes of Coco Gauff, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and more stars set to play on Tueday.
On the men’s side, Brits Liam Broady and Jan Choinski face off against each other and Joe Salisbury will also be in doubles action later.
The Eastbourne International serves as a major warm-up tournament ahead of Wimbledon which starts next week and follows on from exciting events at Surbiton, Nottingham and Queen’s. While Andy Murray triumphed in the first two of those, the latter - and more prestigious - saw Carlos Alcaraz win his first title on grass and return to world No.1 in the process. Follow all the action from the Eastbourne International live below:
Choinski saves two break points but can’t save the third as Broady breaks right back. 4-3 to Broady in the second.
Choinski hits a beautiful forehand down the line and he gets the break. 3-3 in the second.
On court 4 in the women’s singles, Roland Garros semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia has recovered after a rocky first set. She leads set 2: 4-2.
Opportunity missed!
After getting a break point off of a double-fault, Choinski fires a forehand long and we have deuce.
A quick recap of the notable Wimbledon qualifiers from yesterday and ongoing today:
Men’s singles
Billy Harris (GB) beat Alexander Ritschard (SUI) 5-7 7-6 6-2
Dominic Stricker (SUI) beat Steve Johnson (USA) 7-5 6-4
Charles Broom (GB) beat Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 4-6 7-6 6-3
Toby Samuel (GB) beat Antoine Bellier (SUI) 6-4 7-6
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Facundo Diaz Acosta, Francesco Passaro and Ivan Gakhov were all seeded but lost their qualifiers.
Women’s singles
Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) beat Sara Bejlek (CZE) 6-0 7-5
Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) beat Carolina Alvez (BRA) 6-1 6-2
Yuriko Miyazaki (GB) beat Han Na-Iae (SKO) 6-2 6-4
Lots of other qualifiers ongoing today in the women’s singles; we’ll update you on more this afternoon.
Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski
In a battle of the brits at Eastbourne, Jan Choinski holds his service, but Liam Broady has control of the second set and the match.
He leads: 6-3,3-2.
Bit of a surprise in the women’s singles as Marie Bouzkova takes the first set against French Open semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3.
In another early match, Ons Jabeur won her first set 6-3 against unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini.
Heather Watson faces Camila Giorgi on Court 4 after the Bouzkova vs Haddad Maia match.
Order of Play (Tuesday 27 June) - updated after late schedule changes
Centre Court
Started at 11:00 BST
Liam Broady vs Jan Choinski
Followed By
Petra Martic vs Katie Boulter (not before 12:30pm)
Bernarda Pera vs Coco Gauff
Zhizhen Zhang vs Lorenzo Sonego (not before 4pm)
Court One
Started at 11:00 BST
Jasmine Paolini vs Ons Jabeur
Followed by
Mikael Ymer vs Botice Van de Zanschulp (not before 12:30pm)
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Maxime Cressy
Jessica Pegula vs Quinwen Zheng (not before 4pm)
Luisa Stefani and Zhaoxuan Yang vs Harriet Dart and Heather Watson
Full order of play for courts two, four and five here, including Caroline Garcia, Heather Watson and Beatriz Haddad Maia
Eastbourne International latest scores
A couple of changes to the schedule to let you know about after Petra Kvitova had to pull out with injury.
From a British perspective, the knock-on effect is that Heather Watson will now face Camila Giorgi.
Full details of the changes to come...
Liam Broady is ranked No.147 in the world and is the fifth-ranked among the British men’s list. He’s currently facing compatriot Jan Choinski (No.167) in the round of 32.
Still in the first set but it’s looking good for Broady, who leads 5-2.
Elsewhere in the men’s singles, American Mackenzie Donald is 4-2 up in the first set against Italian Marco Cecchinato.
