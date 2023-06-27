Jump to content

Liveupdated1687865379

Eastbourne International LIVE: Latest updates and Wimbledon qualifying scores with Broady vs Choinski

Just one week remaining until Wimbledon starts

Charlie Schoninger
Tuesday 27 June 2023 12:29
Comments
(Getty Images for LTA)

A full day of tennis action at the Rothesay Eastbourne International is lined up with the likes of Coco Gauff, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and more stars set to play on Tueday.

On the men’s side, Brits Liam Broady and Jan Choinski face off against each other and Joe Salisbury will also be in doubles action later.

The Eastbourne International serves as a major warm-up tournament ahead of Wimbledon which starts next week and follows on from exciting events at Surbiton, Nottingham and Queen’s. While Andy Murray triumphed in the first two of those, the latter - and more prestigious - saw Carlos Alcaraz win his first title on grass and return to world No.1 in the process. Follow all the action from the Eastbourne International live below:

1687865379

Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifiers latest updates - Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski

Choinski saves two break points but can’t save the third as Broady breaks right back. 4-3 to Broady in the second.

Charlie Schoninger27 June 2023 12:29
1687865193

Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifiers latest updates - Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski

Choinski hits a beautiful forehand down the line and he gets the break. 3-3 in the second.

Charlie Schoninger27 June 2023 12:26
1687865064

Eastbourne updates

On court 4 in the women’s singles, Roland Garros semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia has recovered after a rocky first set. She leads set 2: 4-2.

Charlie Schoninger27 June 2023 12:24
1687864900

Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifiers latest updates - Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski

Opportunity missed!

After getting a break point off of a double-fault, Choinski fires a forehand long and we have deuce.

Karl Matchett27 June 2023 12:21
1687864855

Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifiers latest updates

A quick recap of the notable Wimbledon qualifiers from yesterday and ongoing today:

Men’s singles

Billy Harris (GB) beat Alexander Ritschard (SUI) 5-7 7-6 6-2

Dominic Stricker (SUI) beat Steve Johnson (USA) 7-5 6-4

Charles Broom (GB) beat Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 4-6 7-6 6-3

Toby Samuel (GB) beat Antoine Bellier (SUI) 6-4 7-6

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Facundo Diaz Acosta, Francesco Passaro and Ivan Gakhov were all seeded but lost their qualifiers.

Women’s singles

Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) beat Sara Bejlek (CZE) 6-0 7-5

Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) beat Carolina Alvez (BRA) 6-1 6-2

Yuriko Miyazaki (GB) beat Han Na-Iae (SKO) 6-2 6-4

Lots of other qualifiers ongoing today in the women’s singles; we’ll update you on more this afternoon.

Karl Matchett27 June 2023 12:20
1687864618

Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski

In a battle of the brits at Eastbourne, Jan Choinski holds his service, but Liam Broady has control of the second set and the match.

He leads: 6-3,3-2.

Charlie Schoninger27 June 2023 12:16
1687863991

Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifiers latest updates

Bit of a surprise in the women’s singles as Marie Bouzkova takes the first set against French Open semi-finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3.

In another early match, Ons Jabeur won her first set 6-3 against unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Heather Watson faces Camila Giorgi on Court 4 after the Bouzkova vs Haddad Maia match.

(Getty Images)
Karl Matchett27 June 2023 12:06
1687863533

Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifiers latest updates

Order of Play (Tuesday 27 June) - updated after late schedule changes

Centre Court

Started at 11:00 BST

Liam Broady vs Jan Choinski

Followed By

Petra Martic vs Katie Boulter (not before 12:30pm)

Bernarda Pera vs Coco Gauff

Zhizhen Zhang vs Lorenzo Sonego (not before 4pm)

Court One

Started at 11:00 BST

Jasmine Paolini vs Ons Jabeur

Followed by

Mikael Ymer vs Botice Van de Zanschulp (not before 12:30pm)

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Maxime Cressy

Jessica Pegula vs Quinwen Zheng (not before 4pm)

Luisa Stefani and Zhaoxuan Yang vs Harriet Dart and Heather Watson

Full order of play for courts two, four and five here, including Caroline Garcia, Heather Watson and Beatriz Haddad Maia

Eastbourne International order of play and how to watch

Everything you need to know as the Eastbourne International gets underway

Karl Matchett27 June 2023 11:58
1687863016

Eastbourne International latest scores

A couple of changes to the schedule to let you know about after Petra Kvitova had to pull out with injury.

From a British perspective, the knock-on effect is that Heather Watson will now face Camila Giorgi.

Full details of the changes to come...

Karl Matchett27 June 2023 11:50
1687862399

Eastbourne International latest scores

Liam Broady is ranked No.147 in the world and is the fifth-ranked among the British men’s list. He’s currently facing compatriot Jan Choinski (No.167) in the round of 32.

Still in the first set but it’s looking good for Broady, who leads 5-2.

Elsewhere in the men’s singles, American Mackenzie Donald is 4-2 up in the first set against Italian Marco Cecchinato.

Karl Matchett27 June 2023 11:39

