(Getty Images for LTA)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A full day of tennis action at the Rothesay Eastbourne International is lined up with the likes of Coco Gauff, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and more stars set to play on Tueday.

On the men’s side, Brits Liam Broady and Jan Choinski face off against each other and Joe Salisbury will also be in doubles action later.

The Eastbourne International serves as a major warm-up tournament ahead of Wimbledon which starts next week and follows on from exciting events at Surbiton, Nottingham and Queen’s. While Andy Murray triumphed in the first two of those, the latter - and more prestigious - saw Carlos Alcaraz win his first title on grass and return to world No.1 in the process. Follow all the action from the Eastbourne International live below: