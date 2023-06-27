Eastbourne International order of play for Tuesday and how to watch
With just a few days now until the start of Wimbledon, the world’s best players will be keen to get their final preparation in at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.
The tournament, which takes place on the south coast of the United Kingdom, sees a star-studded women’s line-up, including Coco Gauff and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur.
British interest on Tuesday comes in the shape of Liam Broady and Harriet Dart.
While Marco Cecchinato vs Mackenzie McDonald should provide plenty of thrills.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Eastbourne?
The Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament begins on Monday 26th June at Devonshire Park. The final will take place on Saturday 1st July.
Order of Play (Tuesday 27 June)
Centre Court
Starts at 11:00 BST
Liam Broady vs Jan Choinski
Followed By
Petra Martic vs Katie Boulter (not before 12:30pm)
Bernarda Pera vs Coco Gauff
Zhizhen Zhang vs Lorenzo Sonego (not before 4pm)
Court One
Starts at 11:00 BST
Jasmine Paolini vs Ons Jabeur
Followed by
Mikael Ymer vs Botice Van de Zanschulp (not before 12:30pm)
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Maxime Cressy
Jessica Pegula vs Quinwen Zheng (not before 4pm)
Luisa Stefani and Zhaoxuan Yang vs Harriet Dart and Heather Watson
Court Two
Starts at 11:00 BST
Marco Cecchinato vs Mackenzie McDonald
Followed by
Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko (not before 12:30pm)
Madison Brengle vs Caroline Garcia
Barbora Krejcikova vs Xiyu Wang
Robert Galloway and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury
Court Two
Starts at 11:00 BST
Shelby Rogers vs Camila Osorio
Followed by
Sorana Cirstea vs Ana Bogdan
Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama vs Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan
Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato vs Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok
Court Four
Starts at 11:00 BST
Marie Bouzkova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Camila Giorgi vs Anastasia Potapova
Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez
Caroline Dolehide and Shuai Zhang vs Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo
Tereza Martincova and Barbora Strycova vs Gabriela Dabrowski and Daria Saville
Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs vs Asia Muhammad and Giuliana Olmos
Court Five
Starts at 11:00 BST
Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Andre Goransson and Ben McLachlan
Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith vs Nicolas Barrientos and Juan Sebastian Cabal
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek vs Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn vs Lloyd Glasspool and Nicolas Mahut
How can I watch Eastbourne?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. BBC Sport has the rights to the WTA event only at Eastbourne. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Tuesday, 27 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday, 28 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 29 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 30 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 1 July
Eastbourne
12:15-14:15 - BBC One
