With just a few days now until the start of Wimbledon, the world’s best players will be keen to get their final preparation in at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.

The tournament, which takes place on the south coast of the United Kingdom, sees a star-studded women’s line-up, including Coco Gauff and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur.

British interest on Tuesday comes in the shape of Liam Broady and Harriet Dart.

While Marco Cecchinato vs Mackenzie McDonald should provide plenty of thrills.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Eastbourne?

The Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament begins on Monday 26th June at Devonshire Park. The final will take place on Saturday 1st July.

Order of Play (Tuesday 27 June)

Centre Court

Starts at 11:00 BST

Liam Broady vs Jan Choinski

Followed By

Petra Martic vs Katie Boulter (not before 12:30pm)

Bernarda Pera vs Coco Gauff

Zhizhen Zhang vs Lorenzo Sonego (not before 4pm)

Court One

Starts at 11:00 BST

Jasmine Paolini vs Ons Jabeur

Followed by

Mikael Ymer vs Botice Van de Zanschulp (not before 12:30pm)

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Maxime Cressy

Jessica Pegula vs Quinwen Zheng (not before 4pm)

Luisa Stefani and Zhaoxuan Yang vs Harriet Dart and Heather Watson

Court Two

Starts at 11:00 BST

Marco Cecchinato vs Mackenzie McDonald

Followed by

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko (not before 12:30pm)

Madison Brengle vs Caroline Garcia

Barbora Krejcikova vs Xiyu Wang

Robert Galloway and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury

Court Two

Starts at 11:00 BST

Shelby Rogers vs Camila Osorio

Followed by

Sorana Cirstea vs Ana Bogdan

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama vs Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan

Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato vs Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok

Court Four

Starts at 11:00 BST

Marie Bouzkova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Camila Giorgi vs Anastasia Potapova

Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez

Caroline Dolehide and Shuai Zhang vs Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo

Tereza Martincova and Barbora Strycova vs Gabriela Dabrowski and Daria Saville

Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs vs Asia Muhammad and Giuliana Olmos

Court Five

Starts at 11:00 BST

Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Andre Goransson and Ben McLachlan

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith vs Nicolas Barrientos and Juan Sebastian Cabal

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek vs Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn vs Lloyd Glasspool and Nicolas Mahut

How can I watch Eastbourne?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. BBC Sport has the rights to the WTA event only at Eastbourne. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Tuesday, 27 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 28 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 29 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 30 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 1 July

Eastbourne

12:15-14:15 - BBC One