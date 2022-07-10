Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon success is ‘not a surprise’, says national tennis chief

A comeback victory on Saturday landed her first Grand Slam title at the first attempt in a final

Aadi Nair
Sunday 10 July 2022 11:20
Comments
(Getty Images)

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation president Bulat Utemuratov on Sunday said Elena Rybakina’s success has been a long time in the making after she won the Wimbledon final to become the country’s first Grand Slam singles champion.

Rybakina fought back from a set down to overpower favourite Ons Jabeur on Saturday and claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory in her first Grand Slam final.

The big-serving 23-year-old, who was born in Moscow and reportedly still lives there, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan four years ago to gain more financial support.

“She was able to show her great potential and an extremely high level of play against very strong opponents,” Utemuratov said. “But it was not a surprise. Elena had been improving on a consistent basis and heading towards this type of success for some time.

“There was a period in Elena’s tennis career at the age of 18 when she considered stopping. Help from our federation at a crucial time ... proved to be effective, and we are glad that we were able to give her an opportunity to achieve her dreams.

Recommended

“We have some very promising young tennis players in Kazakhstan and I’m incredibly excited about both Elena’s future and the sport in our country.”

Utemuratov, who was present at Centre Court and cheering on Rybakina from her box, said he decided to travel to London after her quarter-final win over Ajla Tomljanovic as a show of support.

“I try to come and support (players) personally,” Utemuratov said. “It is a special feeling to be on the Centre Court of Wimbledon in the players’ box and to be able to actively support and cheer... The emotions today were just overwhelming.”

After her win, Rybakina made a point to highlight the support of Utemuratov.

“It’s just unbelievable. I’m super happy. I appreciate Mr. Bulat Utemuratov,” Rybakina told reporters on Saturday. “He came to watch and support me from the semis.

“He was always on the phone through the weeks, through the matches, supporting me. So I’m really, really grateful for everything.”

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in