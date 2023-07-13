Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian wild card Elina Svitolina is looking to reach her first Wimbledon final and keep her fairytale run going as the women take centre stage on semi-finals day at the All England Club.

Svitolina, who beat world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, takes on Czech player Marketa Vondrousova first up on Centre Court. Svitolina is looking to reach her first Grand Slam final while Vondrousova is eyeing a second major final, after reaching the final of the French Open in 2019.

The second semi-final sees Ons Jabeur - last year’s finalist - take on world number two Aryna Sabalenka. Jabeur beat her conqueror last year Elina Rybakina in her quarter-final while Sabalenka comfortably saw off the challenge of Madison Keys.

The action on Centre Court concludes with the mixed doubles final between Mate Pavic of Croatia and Lyudmyla Kichenok from Ukraine against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Yifan Xu .

Here is Thursday’s intended order of play

What time will Elina Svitolina be in action?

The Ukrainian wild card is first up on Centre Court, with the players making their entrance at 13:30 BST (8:30 ET).

Wednesday’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Mixed Doubles Final - Mate Pavic (CRO) / Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) [7] vs Joran Vliegen (BEL) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1. Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [10] vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15]

2. Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [1] vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [6]

3. Alfie Hewett (GBR) / Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs Martin De La Puente (ESP) / Gustavo Fernandez (ARG)

4. Vania King (USA) / Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ) vs Cara Black (ZIM) / Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

No.2 COURT - 12:00 START

1. Sebastien Grosjean (FRA) / Radek Stepanek (CZE) vs Tommy Haas (GER) / Mark Philippoussis (AUS) (RR)

2. Daniela Hantuchova (SVK) / Laura Robson (GBR) vs Na Li (CHN) / Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) (SL)

3. Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) / Rennae Stubbs (AUS) vs Andrew Castle (GBR) / Iva Majoli (CRO)

4. Todd Woodbridge (AUS) / Alicia Molik (AUS) vs Mansour Bahrami (FRA) / Marion Bartoli (FRA)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

1. Ranah Akua Stoiber (GBR) vs Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)

2. Henry Searle (GBR) 2 vs Joao Fonseca (BRA) [8]

3. Alexia Harmon (USA) / Valeria Ray (USA) vs Hannah Klugman (GBR) / Isabelle Lacy (GBR)

4. Tomasz Berkieta (POL) / Henry Searle (GBR) [8] 25 vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR) / Sebastian Eriksson (SWE) or Joao Fonseca (BRA) / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (BOL) [2]

For the full order of play, click here