Who is in the Wimbledon semi-finals?

As Wimbledon reaches its climax, day 10 sees the second day of quarter-finals set to decide the enthralling semi-final match-ups in both the men’s and women’s draw.

The men’s draw will see Carlos Alcaraz face rival Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon quarter-final in the Open era to be played between two players under the age of 21. Christopher Eubanks will look to pull off another upset as the unseeded American faces Daniil Medvedev, following shock wins against Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas so far.

In the women’s section, Elena Rybakina faces Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final while Aryna Sabalenka will look to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals as the second seed faces in-form Madison Keys. The Belarusian reached the final four in 2021 before she was banned from competing at the Championships last year.

Already in the semi-finals is defending men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, who sealed his place in his 46th grand slam semi-final as he saw off the challenge of Andrey Rublev. Meeting him will be Jannik Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian, who became the second youngest man to reach this stage of Wimbledon since 2007 when he defeated Roman Safiullin in his quarter-final.

In the women’s draw, Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek on Tuesday to extend her stunning run at the Championships with the former Wimbledon semi-finalist set to take on Marketa Vondrousova who produced a shock of her own as she defeated fourth seed Jessica Pegula on court one.

Women’s singles semi-finals

Thursday 13 July

Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3] or Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Aryna Sabalenka [2] or Madison Keys (USA) [25]

Men’s singles semi-finals

Friday 14 July

Novak Djokovic (SER) [2] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8]

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] or Holger Rune (DEN) [6] vs Daniil Medvedev [3] or Christopher Eubanks (USA)

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July.

As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.

Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.