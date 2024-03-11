Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka: Start time and how to watch Indian Wells

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Raducanu faces one of the biggest tests of her career as the 21-year-old meets World No 2 and two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells tonight.

Raducanu returned to the third round in California after her opponent Dayana Yastremska retired injured after just four games on Saturday, with the Briton leading 4-0.

Although Raducanu progressed automatically, it was still the first time she had won back-to-back games since last year’s run at Indian Wells, where she lost to World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the last-16.

Raducanu and Sabalenka have never met before, with the Belarusian losing her opening match in Dubai last month after winning her second Australian Open title in January.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka?

The match is scheduled second on the main stadium court in Indian Wells, and won’t start before 8pm GMT (UK time) in California.

How can I watch it?

The Indian Wells Masters 2024 will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Raducanu 4/1

Sabalenka 1/7

Full Indian Wells odds and tips here.