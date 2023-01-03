Emma Raducanu begins season with win over Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu won her first match of 2023 on the WTA Tour with a victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, but bounced back to win the second and third despite a lengthy suspension due to rain.

The 78th ranked Brit finished on top 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the relatively evenly matched Fruhvirtova, who is only one rank behind.

Raducanu will face 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from the Slovak Republic in the round of 16.