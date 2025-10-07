Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu retires ill in Wuhan Open first-round clash with Ann Li

The British number one was trailing 6-1 4-1 in Wuhan.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 October 2025 08:13 BST
Emma Raducanu shook hands with her opponent when trailing 6-1 4-1 (Andy Wong/AP)
Emma Raducanu shook hands with her opponent when trailing 6-1 4-1 (Andy Wong/AP)

A listless Emma Raducanu exited the Wuhan Open after retiring due to illness in her first-round match against Ann Li.

Raducanu had won the pair’s only previous encounter on the Eastbourne grass in June and she began with a break of serve in the Chinese city, but that was as good as it got for the British number one.

She lost the next six games in a row, appearing devoid of energy, and after a similarly uncompetitive second set, Raducanu shook hands with Li following a medical timeout when trailing 6-1 4-1.

