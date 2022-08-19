Emma Raducanu hails Cincinnati run as ‘great step’ forward ahead of US Open defence
The British number one was beaten by Jessica Pegula at the Western and Southern Open after thrashing Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka
Emma Raducanu hailed her run at the Western and Southern Open as a “great step” forward as she prepares to head to New York for the defence of her US Open title.
The 19-year-old produced some of her best tennis since last year’s remarkable triumph to defeat Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before losing 7-5 6-4 to in-form American Jessica Pegula overnight.
Raducanu felt herself playing with some of the same freedom she displayed at Flushing Meadows, and she told reporters in Cincinnati: “I think this week was a great step for me.
“In the past year I think it’s probably the first tournament or one of the few tournaments that I have actually started going for my shots more.
“I think that recently I was kind of playing and hoping they would miss, and I think I was pushing the ball around a lot more. This week I kind of just was like, ‘Look, I’m just going to try, I don’t care if I make errors, but I’m just going to overhit if anything’.
“I’m pretty proud of how I did this week, and I think it’s a great step to move forward.”
Pegula is the top-ranked American, sitting five places above Raducanu at eighth in the world, and she was ultimately too consistent for the British player.
But Raducanu matched her for much of the contest and she can now look forward to trying to build and improve on these displays in New York, with the US Open beginning on August 29.
“I just love New York as a city, so I can’t wait to go back,” said Raducanu. “I really have been craving a bagel for the last year. It’s one of my favourite cities out there.
“But then, of course, the tournament, I’ve got special memories there from the juniors, I made quarters, and then last year obviously that happened. I’m looking forward to it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies