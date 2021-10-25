Emma Raducanu ‘optimistic’ about finding new coach before Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has said she is “optimistic” about finalising her new coaching team ahead of the Australian Open but insists she is enjoying the process of “being able to learn to coach” in the meantime.

The US Open champion split with Andrew Richardson shortly after her momentous win at Flushing Meadows and has since had “trials with others”, including Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril

Raducanu will participate at the Transylvania Open this week in only her second match since the US Open, having lost on her return at Indian Wells earlier this month.

“I don’t think it’s great to be dependant. You need to coach yourself. It’s something I’m learning,” she said. “I think having a coach is great. But once again you are on your own on the court. Part of the experience I am having is being able to learn to coach myself.

“Sometimes it won’t always work, like in Indian Wells, but in the long term if I keep doing that then I will be better in the situations in the future. I had a couple of trials this last week. I had a trial with Esteban. But I also had trials with others.

“I am feeling optimistic about trying to have something in place for the off-season and the Australian Open.”

Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, has been met with a warm reception in Cluj-Napoca ahead of her first-round match against Polona Hercog on Tuesday.

“I love Romania. I used to come once or twice a year to visit my grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, while growing up. It is an hour’s flight from here,” she said. “The welcome I got was really, really nice and I always love coming back.”