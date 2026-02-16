Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s physical struggles continue in first-round Dubai exit

Raducanu received medical attention as she lost 6-1 6-7 6-2 to the lucky loser Antonia Ruzic in Dubai

Britain's Emma Raducanu receives medical attention during her match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic
Britain's Emma Raducanu receives medical attention during her match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic (REUTERS)

Emma Raducanu’s difficult run of form and fitness continued as the British No 1 suffered a first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships, her third defeat in a row while struggling physically.

Raducanu called a medical timeout and received treatment after falling to a 6-1 opening set to Croatia’s lucky loser Antonia Ruzic in just 30 minutes, with the 23-year-old also having issues with her serve.

She was seen to by a doctor and, although there was a brief improvement at the start of the second set, and some admirable resilience as Raducanu fought to force the third, Ruzic took control of the decider to win 6-1 5-7 6-2.

Since reaching the final of Transylvania Open in Cluj, Raducanu has struggled physically in each of her subsequent matches and a consecutive first-round exit at a WTA 1000 event is a blow for the world No 25.

In Romania, she lost 6-0 6-2 to Sorana Cristea while bidding for her first title since the US Open in 2021, before retiring from her first-round match at the Qatar Open against Camila Osorio two days later.

After arriving in Dubai, Raducanu was scheduled to play Elisabetta Cocciaretto before the Italian withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Ruzic, the world No 67.

The Croatian, who almost beat Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Australian Open last month but had lost in the first round of qualifying in Dubai, started the match the stronger player while Raducanu looked out of sorts.

Raducanu appeared out of sorts as she suffered her second first-round defeat in a row
Raducanu appeared out of sorts as she suffered her second first-round defeat in a row (REUTERS)

The Briton could be seen practicing her serve in an extended warm-up before the start of the match, and made four double faults in the opening set while winning less than 50 per cent of her service points.

After the timeout, Raducanu had five break points chances in Ruzic’s first service game, and then another in her second, but the Croatian saved them all before breaking to lead 4-3.

Although Raducanu’s serve continued to be vulnerable, she saved a match point before managing to break back while Ruzic served for the match at 5-4.

Raducanu dug in to save match point and was a break up in the third but then faded as Ruzic won the final six games
Raducanu dug in to save match point and was a break up in the third but then faded as Ruzic won the final six games (REUTERS)

Enjoying her best spell of the match, Raducanu broke Ruzic to win the third set and then again to lead the decider. But as Raducanu faded, Ruzic won the final six games in a row to seal victory in two hours and 20 minutes.

Raducanu was making her first appearance at the Dubai tournament since she was the target of “fixated” behaviour from a man during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova last year.

