Emma Raducanu stalker blocked from applying for Wimbledon tickets

The man who was given a restraining order for stalking Emma Raducanu attempted to purchase tickets for this year’s Wimbledon championships.

His name was red-flagged on the All England Club’s security system who subsequently blocked his attempt to enter the public ballot.

He had previously been given a restraining order by Dubai police in February after stalking Raducanu at four successive tennis tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.

Raducanu broke down in tears at the Dubai Tennis Championships after she spotted the man in the crowd during a second-round clash with Karolina Muchova.

The Brit hid behind the umpire’s chair as the man was escorted from the building before continuing the match. That incident came after the man approached the 22-year-old in public the day before. He handed her a note and took a photograph of her which Raducanu explained had “caused her distress”.

A statement from that incident revealed that Dubai authorities took “swift action to address an incident” with police detaining a tourist.

It read: “The individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her [Raducanu] and has been banned from future tournaments.”

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) also banned the individual from future events and that was made clear by the All England Club’s action ahead of Wimbledon.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu was beaten by Zheng Qinwen in the women's quarter-finals at Queen's Club earlier this week ( Getty Images )

Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club said they spend a lot of time making sure security measures are tight at the tournament.

"We're liaising with the tours, with the Met Police, with other security agencies right through the year to think about the types of risks we need to look at and adjusting what we put in place,” she explained.

"I would say to them [players] they should have confidence when they're here and if they are concerned on any basis they should come and talk to us about that because we can put bespoke arrangements in place."

In addition to screening around the ballot, there are also checks for those in the physical queue with spectators entering the Championships this way needing to register with Wimbledon and provide personal information beforehand.

In the grounds there are police and military personnel as well as other members of the security team.