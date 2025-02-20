Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who showed “fixated behaviour” towards Emma Raducanu at the Dubai Tennis Championships has been given a restraining order against the tennis player.

Raducanu has decided to drop formal charges against the stalker, the Government of Dubai Media Office has announced.

The former US Open champion was left upset and in tears when she spotted the man in the crowd during her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova.

After opting to hide behind the umpire’s chair, Raducanu continued the match and displayed resilience to push Muchova before eventually losing 7-6 6-4 to the 14th seed.

The incident came after the man previously approached the 22-year-old in public before handing her a note and taking a photograph of her, with the Dubai statement detailing how the experience had “caused her distress”.

A statement confirmed the Dubai authorities took “swift action to address an incident” with police detaining a tourist.

“The individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments,” read a statement. “Dubai remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the emirate.”

In a post on Instagram, Raducanu said she was “proud” of how she reacted after the individual was ejected from the stadium by security, with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) saying he is banned from all future events pending an investigation.

“Thank you for the messages of support,” Raducanu said on Instagram. “Difficult experience yesterday but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match.”

Raducanu also thanked Czech opponent Muchova, who consoled the former US Open champion while the man was removed from the court.

open image in gallery Raducanu rallied after losing the first four games of the first set to force a tiebreak ( Getty Images )

“Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament,” Raducanu added.

The man, who was also seen at Raducanu’s first match in Dubai on Sunday against Maria Sakkari, is now banned from all WTA events, “pending a threat assessment”, with the WTA’s statement confirming Raducanu has been offered support.

“This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment,” a WTA statement said.

“The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

“We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.”

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu is visibly upset after a man displayed 'fixated behavior' towards her in Dubai ( Sky Sports )

The news comes three years after a man was given a five-year restraining order in 2022 after walking 23 miles to Raducanu’s London home.

Meanwhile, the Lawn Tennis Association said it has been in touch with Raducanu following the incident and that “extensive security arrangements” are in place for tournaments in the UK.

“This incident once again highlights issues around safety that all players, but female players in particular, can face,” the LTA said in a statement.

“We have support available for British players and have been in contact with Emma and her team following the events in Dubai.

“We have extensive security arrangements at our events in Britain and keep these under constant review. The tours have strong processes in place already and we will continue to work together along with police and security providers to deal with situations like this robustly.”

Includes reporting from PA