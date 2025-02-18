Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter sign up for new Queen’s tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will appear at Queen’s this summer in the first women’s event at the London club in more than 50 years.

The new HSBC Championships will take place from June 7-15 in the run-up to Wimbledon, with the men’s tournament being held in the following week.

The addition of the women’s event adds to the British grass-court season with other tournaments remaining at Birmingham, Nottingham and Eastbourne.

British players Raducanu and Boulter will be aiming to battle for the No 1 ranking before the summer, with Boulter a two-time defending Nottingham winner.

She said the opportunity to play at Queen’s Club is an “absolute dream” ahead of the first women’s event to be held there since 1973.

"I used to watch the tournament every year growing up so to be able to compete at such a wonderful, historic, and iconic event to commence the grass-court season is an honour.

"We have some of the best women's players in the world competing at Queen's, and it takes the British grass-court swing to a whole new level.

"To win that title as a British player would an absolute dream and I will do everything I can to get myself in that position. Let's make more history this summer."

Australian Open champion Madison Keys has also joined the line-up, with Naomi Osaka already confirmed and more names still to be announced for the WTA 500.