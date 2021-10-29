Emma Raducanu said it “means a lot” to win in front of her father Ian as she progressed to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open in his native Romania.

The US Open champion secured her memorable victory in New York in September as her parents watched from home in the UK due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But with her father courtside in Cluj, Raducanu savored being able to share her success as she defeated Ana Bogdan in straight sets to book her place in the last eight of what is only her fourth WTA event.

“Now he can really experience how it is after a bit of success and enjoy it,” said Raducanu, who now faces 19-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Friday.

“He wouldn’t travel too much with me usually but because it is Romania he had to come - he wasn’t going to miss the opportunity.

“It is great to have him here with me having gone through my whole journey and then not be with me in New York when that special experience happened.”

Raducanu, who could face number one seed and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep in the semi-finals, produced an improved performance as she defeated Bogdan 6-3 6-4 on Thursday.

The Briton overcame Polona Hercog in the first round after dropping the opening set, in what was her first win at the WTA level.