Emma Raducanu returns to GB’s Billie Jean King Cup team for France qualifier

British number one Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson make up the quartet.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 15 March 2024 16:08
Emma Raducanu is in the Great Britain team (PA)
(PA Archive)

Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain’s team to face France in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round next month.

The 21-year-old former US Open champion will compete in the event for the first time in two years.

British number one Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson make up the quartet.

Captain Anne Keothavong told the LTA website: “I’m delighted to be travelling with a full-strength team off the back of some terrific results recently.

“The French side will present a significant challenge as always, but we all know how representing GB inspires us and each year we are getting stronger and better as a team.”

The qualifying round takes place in  Le Portel, France, on April 12-13, on indoor clay.

Great Britain missed out on the finals last year after losing to France in Coventry.

