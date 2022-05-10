How to watch Emma Raducanu’s match at the Italian Open today

Emma Raducanu will be back on court in the opening round of the Italian Open as she takes on Bianca Andreescu, in a meeting of two former US Open champions.

Andreescu and Raducanu both won the US Open at the same age, 18, with the Canadian going all the way in New York in 2019 and Raducanu winning the tournament last year.

Andreescu had been wanting to take on Raducanu at the Italian event and she is excited to go head-to-head with the teenager. “I watched her win the US Open, and I was really happy for her because I won it basically around her age,” she said, via tennisworldusa. “Obviously she was playing a Canadian (Leylah Fernandez), so that was really nice too.

“She’s a really great player, so I’m expecting a really good match. I remember saying, ‘I want to play her,’ and it looks like I got my wish.”

And Raducanu is also pumped for the match and admits she could learn from her opponent, saying: “I think her physicality is one of her strengths, how good she is moving, how low she stays. I think that’s really cool. And probably something I can learn from myself.”

But how can fans watch and when will the match begin? Here is all you need to know.

When is it?

The match is due to start at 1.55pm BST on Tuesday, 10 May at the Grand Stand Arena. The timing may vary depending on the other matches also being played on the same court.

How can I watch?

Amazon Prime have the rights to the Italian Open and so all fans will be able to stream the action from the platform.

Odds

Raducanu - EVS

Andreescu - 4/5