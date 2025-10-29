Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper to team up for Great Britain at United Cup
The pair were both forced to end their 2025 seasons early but are set to team up in Australia
Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will team up for Great Britain for the first time at the United Cup in January.
The country's leading names have committed to the mixed team event held in Perth and Sydney from 2 January to 11 January.
Both players finished their seasons prematurely under fitness clouds, with Draper only playing one match since Wimbledon because of bone bruising in his left arm, while Raducanu struggled with illness in China.
Raducanu, who was a late withdrawal from Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last month, said: "I'm honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January.
"Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy."
Countries are placed in groups of three, with players competing in singles and mixed doubles matches. The event will form part of the preparation for the Australian Open, the year’s first grand slam, which is set to begin on 12 January.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments