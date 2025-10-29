Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper to team up for Great Britain at United Cup

The pair were both forced to end their 2025 seasons early but are set to team up in Australia

Sports Staff
Wednesday 29 October 2025 23:17 GMT
Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper will pair up at the new event
Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper will pair up at the new event (Getty Images)

Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will team up for Great Britain for the first time at the United Cup in January.

The country's leading names have committed to the mixed team event held in Perth and Sydney from 2 January to 11 January.

Both players finished their seasons prematurely under fitness clouds, with Draper only playing one match since Wimbledon because of bone bruising in his left arm, while Raducanu struggled with illness in China.

Raducanu, who was a late withdrawal from Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last month, said: "I'm honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January.

"Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy."

Countries are placed in groups of three, with players competing in singles and mixed doubles matches. The event will form part of the preparation for the Australian Open, the year’s first grand slam, which is set to begin on 12 January.

