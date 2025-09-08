British player Jack Draper out for rest of season with arm injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper has called time on the remainder of his 2025 season due to an arm injury that dogged him through much of the campaign.

The British No 1 did not play between Wimbledon and the US Open, pulling out of Masters 1000 tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati to prioritise his recovery.

He made a return to competition alongside Jessica Pegula in the US Open’s revamped mixed doubles tournament, the week before the singles events began.

But despite appearing in good form during their run to the semi-finals he withdrew from his scheduled second-round singles match, citing the injury.

Draper wrote on social media: “Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025.

“It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.

“However I’ve been through this before – and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.

“Huge thanks to everyone who backs me to do well and supports me on my journey. Can’t wait to get back out there and give it my all. See you soon!”

Draper’s injury was diagnosed as bone bruising in his left arm after his defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old returned at Flushing Meadows with a first-round win over Federico Agustin Gomez, but his injury forced him to pull out prior to a second-round meeting with Zizou Bergs.

open image in gallery Jack Draper was forced to withdraw from the US Open last month (Ben Whitley/PA)

The Briton is naturally right-handed but has a huge lefty serve, with the injury affecting both his serve and his explosive forehand.

He began feeling the issue during the clay-court season but appeared to manage it well during the grass-court swing until Wimbledon, with a scan after his second-round exit at SW19 revealing the extent of the injury.

Injuries have dogged the 23-year-old throughout his professional career so far, with this latest setback particularly frustrating given the amount of work he has put into attempting to get his body to stand up to the rigours of life on tour.

Draper’s decision to sit out the rest of the season will come at a significant cost. He was well-placed to challenge for a spot at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Turin, which he had never qualified for before, and is now likely to drop out of the world’s top 10.

In addition, Draper will lose all the ranking points he accrued in winning last year’s Vienna Open, due to being unable to defend the title next month.

He finishes the season with a 30-9 win-loss record, including a maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in March.