When is Emma Raducanu playing at Queen’s?
Emma Raducanu gets her grass-court singles campaign underway a day after victory in doubles alongside Katie Boulter
Emma Raducanu kicks off her singles grass-court season today at Queen’s Club, with the prestigious tournament welcoming women’s tennis for the first time since 1973.
The British No. 2 already has one victory at Queen’s under her belt after securing a straight-sets win alongside Katie Boulter in doubles yesterday.
Raducanu faces Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in her first-round match, but has a tricky draw, with reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Kreijcikova a potential second-round opponent, and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the same section of the draw.
Boulter will also be in action, starting her singles campaign against another qualifier, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
Here’s all you need to know:
When does Emma Raducanu play at Queen’s?
Emma Raducanu plays her opening singles match at Queen’s second on the Andy Murray Arena, the show court, on Tuesday, 10 June.
Play begins at 1pm BST, so Raducanu will likely be on court between 2.30pm and 3pm.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The women’s tournament runs from Monday, 9 June to Sunday, 16 June, with the men’s tournament running the following week.
When does Katie Boulter play?
Boulter plays in the first match on the Andy Murray Arena. She will take on Ajla Tomljanovic at 1pm.
