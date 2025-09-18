Emma Raducanu v Barbora Krejcikova start time and how to watch Korea Open
Raducanu will take on former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova as she bids to return to the Korea Open quarter-finals
Emma Raducanu continues her Korea Open campaign against former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round in Seoul.
After a lengthy rain delay, Raducanu battled to a tough opening win over Jaqueline Cristian in the first round on Wednesday, winning 6-3 6-4 in just over two hours.
Raducanu’s match against Krejcikova will come as Great Britain take on Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China, with captain Anne Keothavong calling her absence “disappointing”.
But Raducanu is attempting to improve her ranking and a victory over Krejcikova would ensure she defends her quarter-final points from last year’s tournament.
It will be a tough test, however, with Krejcikova putting a tough year of injuries behind her by finding form and reaching the US Open quarter-finals earlier this month.
When is Emma Raducanu v Barbora Krejcikova?
The match has been scheduled last on Centre Court on Thursday 18 September, with a not before time of 11:30am (UK). However, the Korea Open schedule has been disrupted by rain so far.
This is Raducanu and Krejcikova’s first meeting and the winner could face top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, with the World No 2 facing Sorana Cirstea earlier in the day.
How can I watch Raducanu v Krejcikova?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.
What did Raducanu say after her first-round win?
"It hasn't been easy. I feel like I've played this match for the last three days. So to have pulled through after waiting, I'm super pleased with how I came through. Tough conditions, very slow. Long rallies, long points. So happy to have gotten through."
