Emma Raducanu crashes out of Madrid Open to continue British struggles in Spain

Emma Raducanu’s hopes of another strong WTA 1000 run ended with a second-round loss to Marta Kostyuk at the Madrid Open.

The former US Open champion reached the quarter-finals of one of the WTA Tour’s premier events for the first time at the Miami Open last month but will not be repeating the feat in the Spanish capital.

Raducanu battled hard in a topsy-turvy clash with 24th seed Kostyuk but eventually fell to a 6-4 2-6 6-2 loss despite winning one more point than her opponent.

Raducanu had beaten her Ukrainian rival comfortably in their last meeting at the same tournament three years ago but made a poor start here.

She dug in to claw her way back from 1-3 to 3-3 only for two double faults to see her immediately drop serve again, with Kostyuk going on to take the opening set.

Kostyuk received treatment to her right wrist ahead of the second set and this time it was Raducanu who made the stronger start, with the 22-year-old levelling the match thanks to a run of four games in a row.

But a poor game from Raducanu, who is continuing to work informally with coach Mark Petchey, to start the decider set the tone as Kostyuk powered her way to the finish line.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu couldn’t get her game going in the final set ( PA )

It was a disappointing day for the British women, with Katie Boulter thumped 6-1 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini in just 56 minutes.

The British No 1 is still inexperienced on clay and proved no match for the sixth seed, who reached the French Open final last season.

Boulter particularly struggled on serve, winning only 11 points in the match, while she did not hold serve until the penultimate game of the contest.

open image in gallery Katie Boulter also exited the tournament ( Getty Images )

Paolini had a chance to clinch an even more decisive victory when she held a first match point at 5-0 in the second set but Boulter at least rallied a little to avoid a love set.

It was a similar story for Sonay Kartal against in-form Elina Svitolina, the British number three losing out 6-3 6-1 to the 17th seed.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka was a comfortable 6-3 6-4 winner over Anna Blinkova but eighth seed Zheng Qinwen’s struggles continued with a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Anastasia Potapova.

In the men’s draw, top seed Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut and third seed Taylor Fritz beat Christopher O’Connell 6-1 6-4.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev both progressed without hitting a ball after their opponents withdrew, while women’s ninth seed Paula Badosa pulled out with a back injury.

