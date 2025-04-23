Katie Boulter dismisses Emma Raducanu ‘pressure’ in British rankings battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British No 1 Katie Boulter believes she does not feel any pressure at the Madrid Open as Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal climb the world rankings.

Boulter has been the highest-ranked British player for the past two years but Raducanu moved up to 49th after reaching the Miami Open quarter finals last month and Kartal is 60th thanks to advancing to the last-16 in Indian Wells.

But Boulter, who defeated Katerina Siniakova in the first round in Madrid to claim her first WTA win on clay, welcomes the competition.

‘I'm very comfortable in the seat that I am and I know that every single person has a different journey,” the 28-year-old told the BBC.

“My journey is not going to be compared to anyone else's – I'm proud of that.

Boulter reached a career-high ranking of 23 in November but has since moved down to a position of 40th after starting the season with five wins and five defeats.

“I've been the British number one for two years, it's been a fair while now. It's something which I'm quite used to,” Boulter said.

“Obviously I've dropped a little bit from last year but due to the fact I've not been able to play.

“For me I just need to try and stay healthy. That's that most important thing and then the ranking will take care of itself.”

On Tuesday, Boulter recovered from losing the first four games against Katerina Siniakova to reach the second round of the Madrid Open, winning 4-6 6-2 6-1.