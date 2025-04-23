When is Emma Raducanu playing at Madrid Open?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu returns to action at the Madrid Open this week, her first clay-court tournament of the season.

The British No. 2 produced a brilliant run in Miami last month, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarter-final before losing in three sets to eventual finalist and world No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Since then, the 22-year-old opted for an extended training block, pulling out of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup squad - who won their qualifying tie earlier this month to secure a place in the Finals - and a clay event in Rouen.

She returns this week with Mark Petchey, who was in her box in Miami, continuing to work as her coach on an “informal” basis alongside his commentary duties.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does Emma Raducanu play in Madrid?

Raducanu plays her first match of the clay season on Wednesday, 23 April.

The Brit will take on the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens, who beat Raducanu’s GB teammate Katie Boulter in their Billie Jean King Cup singles’ encounter earlier in April.

The pair are the third match scheduled on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, after Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Mariano Navone from 11am, and Belinda Bencic against a qualifier, which will take place not before 1pm local time.

Raducanu and Lamens will likely take to the court around 2.30pm local time, 1.30pm BST, but possibly later if the previous matches significantly overrun.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the Madrid Open on Sky Sports. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The tournament runs from from April 22 to May 4 and is a combined WTA and ATP event.

What is the draw?

Whoever wins will play Ukraine’s world No. 29 Marta Kostyuk, who has a first-round bye, in the second round, with world No. 1 and two-time Madrid champion Aryna Sabalenka a potential quarter-final opponent.

Katie Boulter won her first-round match against Olympic mixed doubles champion Katerina Siniakova and will play world No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in the next round.

In the men’s draw, Jack Draper is seeded fifth and will play either Tallon Griekspoor or a qualifier in his opening match, with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini a possible third-round opponent and Novak Djokovic looming in the quarter-finals.

Cameron Norrie, who has dropped down to British No. 3 with Jacob Fearnley’s rise up the rankings, opens against home favourite Martin Landaluce and will aim to set up a second-round tie with Czech talent Jiri Lehecka, who Norrie recently beat in Indian Wells. New Monte Carlo champion Carlos Alcaraz could await in the third round for the winner.